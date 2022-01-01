Nachos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve nachos
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Source Bowl
|$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
|Classic Allswell Burger
|$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
|BURRITO/BOWL
|$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Japanese Nacho Tots
|$4.82
Tater tots, nacho cheese, okonomiyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, pico de gallo and bonito flakes.
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.00
Cheese Sauce | Veggie chili | Tomatoes | Onions | Sour Cream
21 Greenpoint
21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn
|Fries
|$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
|Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard egg, radish, pickled onion, pepitas, housemade ranch
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carne Molida Burrito
|$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
|Colombian seasoned Potato
|$4.75
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & Beyondmeat; served w/ red sauce
|NYC Breakfast Wrap
|$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
Basquiat's Bottle
1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Chicken Wings
|$13.00
7 wings fried and coated with a sweet and tangy Tamarind Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch.
|Old Bay Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
3 Old Bay Shrimp Tacos with pico de gallo, a blend of cheeses, chipotle mayo, & pickled onion served on a corn tortilla.
|Smack Yo Mama Jerk Nachos
|$17.00
Jerk Chicken served over house made Corn Chips, Veggie Chili, Black Beans, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Brooklyn Public House
247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Nachos
|$15.00
tortilla chips, three cheese, salsa fresca, beans, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños
Ho' Brah Taco
8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Nachos
|$10.00
gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Birria De Res
|$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
|Camaron Blt
|$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Suizas Enchiladas (GF)
|$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)
|$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
Zona Sur Bistro
4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Zona Burger
|$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
|Calabria Pizza
|$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
|Steak Sammy
|$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
The Grotto Bk
321 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Irie Nachos
|$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, onion & portobello peppers. Add Jerk chicken, jerk pork, or shrimp.
|Shrimp Rasta Pasta
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$6.00