Naruto in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve naruto

Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
89. vegetable naruto roll$9.00
avocado, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, mushroom, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no seaweed).
50. naruto roll$10.00
salmon, tuna, kani, and avocado, rolled with thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no nori).
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Item pic

 

MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Jalapeno Naruto$10.00
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.
Shiitake Mushroom Naruto$10.00
Avocado Naruto$10.00
More about MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Naruto Roll (No Rice, No Nori)$10.00
More about That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
Consumer pic

 

Ako - 205 Bedford Avenue

205 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naruto Roll$17.00
More about Ako - 205 Bedford Avenue
Item pic

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, and tobiko naruto$15.00
Spicy Tuna avocado naruto$14.00
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem Flatbush

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naruto Roll$12.95
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado,
wrapped in cucumber skin
More about Sushi Ta'eem Flatbush

