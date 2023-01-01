Naruto in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve naruto
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|89. vegetable naruto roll
|$9.00
avocado, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, mushroom, wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no seaweed).
|50. naruto roll
|$10.00
salmon, tuna, kani, and avocado, rolled with thinly sliced cucumber (no rice, no nori).
MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Sake Jalapeno Naruto
|$10.00
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.
|Shiitake Mushroom Naruto
|$10.00
|Avocado Naruto
|$10.00
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Naruto Roll (No Rice, No Nori)
|$10.00
Ako - 205 Bedford Avenue
205 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Naruto Roll
|$17.00
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, and tobiko naruto
|$15.00
|Spicy Tuna avocado naruto
|$14.00