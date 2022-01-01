Nicoise salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve nicoise salad
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Nicoise Salad
|$18.95
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna or Salmon, Mixed greens, tomato, string beans, potatoes, eggs, olives, fennel, celery served with sherry vinaigrette.
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$13.99
Spring mix, tuna chunks, sliced eggs, nicoise black olives, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette