Noodle salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve noodle salad

Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad$12.75
Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad$12.75
More about Bedford Food Hall
Item pic

 

Glaze - Williamsburg

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Soba Noodle Salad$4.00
Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing
More about Glaze - Williamsburg
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Obanzai - Harusame Noodle Salad$7.00
with Karashi Mustard Soy; Harusame (Translucent Yam Noodle), Moyashi Bean Sprouts, Spinach, and Shredded Egg Omelet (contains sesame oil)
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *$15.00
Steamed glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, calamari, white onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, celery with thai chili-lime dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai

