Noodle salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve noodle salad
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad
|$12.75
|Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad
|$12.75
Glaze - Williamsburg
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Cold Soba Noodle Salad
|$4.00
Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Obanzai - Harusame Noodle Salad
|$7.00
with Karashi Mustard Soy; Harusame (Translucent Yam Noodle), Moyashi Bean Sprouts, Spinach, and Shredded Egg Omelet (contains sesame oil)