Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve noodle soup

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about One More Charm
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25. heartburn roll xl$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
large vegetable eggroll$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
8. classic dog$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Dumplings

Chicken Teriyaki

Shumai

Rice Cake

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston