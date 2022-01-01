Noodle soup in Brooklyn
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|25. heartburn roll xl
|$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
|large vegetable eggroll
|$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
|8. classic dog
|$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice