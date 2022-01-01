Pad see in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
Tom Kha$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
Thai Style Fried Rice$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
More about Little Tiffin
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Tong image

TAPAS

Tong

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAD MHEE KORAT$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
TUE KA KO$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
GAI TOD HAT YAI$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Tong
Jintana Thai Farmhouse image

NOODLES

Jintana Thai Farmhouse

344 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
KHAO SOI$15.00
Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.
SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.
More about Jintana Thai Farmhouse

