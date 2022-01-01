Pad see in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pad see
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
|Tom Kha
|$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Tong
TAPAS
Tong
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|PAD MHEE KORAT
|$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
|TUE KA KO
|$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
|GAI TOD HAT YAI
|$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Jintana Thai Farmhouse
NOODLES
Jintana Thai Farmhouse
344 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Dumpling Phuk (veg. Dumpling)
|$10.00
Organic vegetarian dumpling stuffed with spinach, kale, brown bean curd, carrot, quinoa, shiitake mushroom and steamed.
|KHAO SOI
|$15.00
Chiang Mai’s most popular creamy yellow curry broth noodle with pickled mustard, fried shallots, hard-boiled farm fresh egg, coconut milk, free-range chicken drumstick.
|SUPERPOWER GREEN CURRY
|$17.00
Homemade green curry paste with organic kale, long beans, organic broccolini, green baby Thai eggplant, fresh basil leaves.