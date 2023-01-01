Panang curry in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve panang curry
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
|$13.00
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
|Lunch Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **
|$11.95
Sting bean, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves, with coconut milk. Served with Jasmine rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
128 Montague St, Brooklyn
|(L)panang curry
|$13.95