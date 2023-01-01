Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve panang curry

Panang Curry image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$16.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork or Tofu & Lime Leaf
Panang Curry$15.00
Panang Curry$0.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Slightly Sweeter Style of Red Curry with Flavors of Lime Leaf, Roasted Peanuts and Lemongrass
Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy ** image

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$13.00
Sting bean, bell pepper and kiffir lime leaves, with coconut milk serve with jasmine rice.
Lunch Panang Curry (V/GF) Spicy **$11.95
Sting bean, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves, with coconut milk. Served with Jasmine rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L)panang curry$13.95
Main pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang curry*$15.00
Coconut milk, bell pepper and lime leaf
