Pappardelle in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pappardelle

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bolognese della Nonna$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
Pappardelle$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Banner pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cavolfiore al Forno$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
Cicorie$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
Cime Di Rapa$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
More about Felice
Camillo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carciofi alla Giudia$18.00
Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint.
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
Insalata$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Camillo
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Salt & Pepper Ribs$15.00
House Special Ribs
Ainslie Burger$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
More about Ainslie
Santa Panza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Queen Mary Pizza$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
Napoli Pizza$18.00
tomato, capers, olives,
anchovies, garlic, basil, oregano
Salame Piccante Pizza$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, pickled chili, basil
More about Santa Panza
Locanda Vini E Olii image

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
alla Buttera$21.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (puree of tomato, celery & onion), cured guanciale (pork) and egg-yolks.
*NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Black Pepper Pici$19.00
Hand-rolled eggless pasta with a touch of black pepper in the dough, tossed with braised red onions, fresh taragon, & grana padano cheese. (Select "no cheese" to make it vegan)
*FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$13.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Rabe Side$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Gem "Caesar"$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
Oxtail Burger$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
Spring Vegetables$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)
More about Aita

