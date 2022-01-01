Pappardelle in Brooklyn
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bolognese della Nonna
|$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi
|$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Cavolfiore al Forno
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
|Cicorie
|$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
|Cime Di Rapa
|$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Carciofi alla Giudia
|$18.00
Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
|Insalata
|$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Wood Fired Wings
|$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
|Salt & Pepper Ribs
|$15.00
House Special Ribs
|Ainslie Burger
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Queen Mary Pizza
|$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
|Napoli Pizza
|$18.00
tomato, capers, olives,
anchovies, garlic, basil, oregano
|Salame Piccante Pizza
|$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, pickled chili, basil
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|alla Buttera
|$21.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (puree of tomato, celery & onion), cured guanciale (pork) and egg-yolks.
*NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
|Black Pepper Pici
|$19.00
Hand-rolled eggless pasta with a touch of black pepper in the dough, tossed with braised red onions, fresh taragon, & grana padano cheese. (Select "no cheese" to make it vegan)
*FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
|Fig + Gorgonzola salad
|$13.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Broccoli Rabe Side
|$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Little Gem "Caesar"
|$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
|Oxtail Burger
|$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
|Spring Vegetables
|$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)