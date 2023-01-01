Pecan pies in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pecan pies
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$7.50
Organic pecans filling with a hit of bourbon and a bit of dark chocolate.
Westville Williamsburg -
658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn
|Pecan Pie
|$10.00
Buttery crunchy crust with caramel filling and toasted pecans.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$9.00
Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
267 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pecan Pie In A Jar
|$9.00
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$10.00
sweet classic filling, bourbon-infused twist, whole pecans, vanilla ice cream
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie
|$40.00
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
|Pecan Pie Ice Cream
|$9.00
Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.