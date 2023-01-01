Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Pecan Pie$50.00
More about Coffee Redefined
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.50
Organic pecans filling with a hit of bourbon and a bit of dark chocolate.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Item pic

 

Westville Williamsburg -

658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$10.00
Buttery crunchy crust with caramel filling and toasted pecans.
More about Westville Williamsburg -
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Pecan Pie$9.00
Gluten Free, Vegan. Contains Nuts
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen

267 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie In A Jar$9.00
Bourbon Pecan Pie$10.00
sweet classic filling, bourbon-infused twist, whole pecans, vanilla ice cream
More about Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie$40.00
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream$9.00
Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.
More about Petee's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Vegetable Tempura

Carbonara

Teriyaki Chicken

Whitefish Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Acai Smoothies

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston