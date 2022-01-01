Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve penne

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Iced Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Jammy Egg Toast$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Small Cheese$10.50
Canned Soda$1.25
More about Pizza Plus
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Salt & Pepper Ribs$15.00
House Special Ribs
Ainslie Burger$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
More about Ainslie
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguini Alle Vongole$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
Mozzarella In Carrozza$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about Europa pizzeria
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccolini$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
Cannellini & friarielli$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
Lasagna$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
More about Aita Trattoria
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Zona Burger$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Calabria Pizza$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
More about Zona Sur Bistro
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
Coffee +Tea (Self served)$1.75
Yogurt$5.75
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
Living Room image

WRAPS • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Living Room

178 Ave U, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Vodka$14.00
More about Living Room
The Bay Cafe image

 

The Bay Cafe

4 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Penne Vodka$20.00
More about The Bay Cafe

