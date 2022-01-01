Penne in Brooklyn
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Traditional Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
|Jammy Egg Toast
|$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Small Cheese
|$10.50
|Canned Soda
|$1.25
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Wood Fired Wings
|$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
|Salt & Pepper Ribs
|$15.00
House Special Ribs
|Ainslie Burger
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Linguini Alle Vongole
|$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
|Mozzarella In Carrozza
|$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Broccolini
|$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
|Cannellini & friarielli
|$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Zona Sur Bistro
4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Zona Burger
|$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
|Calabria Pizza
|$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
|Steak Sammy
|$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Iced Tropical Tea
|$4.50
|Coffee +Tea (Self served)
|$1.75
|Yogurt
|$5.75
WRAPS • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Living Room
178 Ave U, Brooklyn
|Penne Vodka
|$14.00
The Bay Cafe
4 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn
|Penne Vodka
|$20.00