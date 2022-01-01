Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

