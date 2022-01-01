Pepper steaks in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pepper steaks
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Deli 52
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.