Pho in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pho

Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Mama Pho$16.75
Ribeye Trip & Bone Marrow
Mamapho Ga Pho$17.25
Pho Dumpling (5 pcs)$12.00
More about Bedford Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup$12.00
Rice Noodles in Broth served w/ lime, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, scallion, jalapeños
More about Street Boi
Consumer pic

 

Little Mo

1158 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Pho$15.00
Fried tofu, kale, and mushrooms in a spiced vegetable broth
Beef Pho$17.00
Rare angus eye round and braised brisket in a 16-hour beef and oxtail broth
More about Little Mo
Item pic

SOUPS

Di An Di - Greenpoint

68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (2314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho Ga / Chicken Pho$20.00
Bo Bo chicken broth, shredded chicken thigh, fresh Cana phở noodles, scallions, rau răm & fried shallots.
Pho Thin Ha Noi / Wok-seared Beef Pho$20.00
Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Happy Valley brisket, egg yolk & scallions.
Pho Chay / Wok-seared Mushrooms Pho$20.00
Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Smallhold mushrooms, egg yolk, & scallions.
Can be made vegan by omitting egg yolk.
More about Di An Di - Greenpoint
Em Vietnamese Bistro image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Em Vietnamese Bistro

57 Front Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (613 reviews)
Takeout
PHO GA$15.00
Vietnamese Chicken noodle soup for the soul featuring fresh shredded chicken, scallions, onions, & cilantro served with gluten free rice noodles
PHO BO$16.00
Beef Noodle Soup made with 24 hour beef bone broth, filet mignon, rib eye, onions, scallions, cilantro, & gluten-free rice noodles. PLEASE NOTE BEEF IS SERVED RAW. Traditionally the beef will be cooked in the hot broth - please reheat broth in the microwave or request well done beef if a microwave or stove top is not available.
More about Em Vietnamese Bistro

