Pho in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pho
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|The Mama Pho
|$16.75
Ribeye Trip & Bone Marrow
|Mamapho Ga Pho
|$17.25
|Pho Dumpling (5 pcs)
|$12.00
Street Boi
1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn
|Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Rice Noodles in Broth served w/ lime, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, scallion, jalapeños
Little Mo
1158 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Veggie Pho
|$15.00
Fried tofu, kale, and mushrooms in a spiced vegetable broth
|Beef Pho
|$17.00
Rare angus eye round and braised brisket in a 16-hour beef and oxtail broth
SOUPS
Di An Di - Greenpoint
68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pho Ga / Chicken Pho
|$20.00
Bo Bo chicken broth, shredded chicken thigh, fresh Cana phở noodles, scallions, rau răm & fried shallots.
|Pho Thin Ha Noi / Wok-seared Beef Pho
|$20.00
Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Happy Valley brisket, egg yolk & scallions.
|Pho Chay / Wok-seared Mushrooms Pho
|$20.00
Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Smallhold mushrooms, egg yolk, & scallions.
Can be made vegan by omitting egg yolk.
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Em Vietnamese Bistro
57 Front Street, Brooklyn
|PHO GA
|$15.00
Vietnamese Chicken noodle soup for the soul featuring fresh shredded chicken, scallions, onions, & cilantro served with gluten free rice noodles
|PHO BO
|$16.00
Beef Noodle Soup made with 24 hour beef bone broth, filet mignon, rib eye, onions, scallions, cilantro, & gluten-free rice noodles. PLEASE NOTE BEEF IS SERVED RAW. Traditionally the beef will be cooked in the hot broth - please reheat broth in the microwave or request well done beef if a microwave or stove top is not available.