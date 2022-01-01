Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pies

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatballs$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
Felino Pinsa$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
Insalata$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Bar Camillo
Oggies image

 

Oggies

445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Pecan$3.75
crushed roasted pecans, caramelized sugar filling
Mediterranean Pasty$11.00
breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, fresh basil & garlic
Croque Madame$11.00
black forest ham, eggs, gruyere, crispy applewood smoked bacon crumble, maple syrup, bechamel sauce
More about Oggies
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
More about Coffee Redefined
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Walter's Burger$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Deviled Eggs$5.00
Topped with Crispy Leeks, Cherry Pepper and Dill. One egg (2 halves) per order
Tuscan Kale Salad$16.00
tahini vinaigrette, pickled shallot, sunflower seeds
More about Walter's
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Best Pizza - Havemeyer image

 

Best Pizza - Havemeyer

33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pie$28.00
Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, Fresh mozzarella with Caramelized onions & Sesame seeds on the crust.
Veggie Pie$28.50
Chicken Parm$13.00
More about Best Pizza - Havemeyer
Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Door Salad$14.00
Spanakopita$11.00
Chicken Skewer$6.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
Soho Square Pizza image

 

Soho Square Pizza

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceasar Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons
House Salad$9.00
Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie
Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots
More about Soho Square Pizza
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Dumbo
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Pints N Pies image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pints N Pies

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S'mores Pie$25.00
Dairy-Free S'mores ice cream in graham pie crust
Peanut Butter Pie$25.00
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust
Strawberry shortcake Premium Pie$32.00
More about Pints N Pies
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Small Cheese$10.50
Canned Soda$1.25
More about Pizza Plus
Ice Cream House - Flatbush image

 

Ice Cream House - Flatbush

1725 Avenue M,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
PEANUT BUTTER CHILL-OUT$7.99
A rich flavorful blend of peanut butter ice cream, with peanuts, almonds, rice crispies, nougat fudge, ice and milk.
More about Ice Cream House - Flatbush
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Pecan Crunch Donut$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
Mac 'n Cheese$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
Hippie Banjo$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Tomato Pie image

 

CLOSED

130 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
More about CLOSED
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED BRISKET SUB$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
More about Upside Craft
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Beyond Burger$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Consumer pic

 

Norm's Pizza

388 7TH AVENUE, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Pie - Vegan$18.00
Natually leavened dough topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Fresh Garlic, Basil Infused Olive Oil and Fresh Basil.
Pepperoni Pie$28.00
A New York Original: Sourdough crust topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Contessa Romano, Grande Mozzarella and Ezzo Supreme Pepperoni.
Vodka Pie$30.00
Norm’s Signature Pie: Naturally Leavened dough, topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, American Grana and House-Made Vodka Sauce
More about Norm's Pizza
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
Chicken Pot Pie (Frozen) image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Le Crocodile

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie (Frozen)$18.00
Frozen Chicken Pot Pie with chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, and black truffle. Bake from frozen at 375 for 1 hour (serves 1-2)
Straw-barb Hand Pie$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
More about Le Crocodile
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
Za-Ya image

 

Za-Ya

321 Starr Street Ste.D, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyukotsu Miso$18.00
Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, corn, bean sprouts, scallions. Wavy noodles
Gyukotsu$18.00
Our signature ramen. Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, sweet onions, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, garlic chips. Thin noodles
Miso$16.00
Vegetarian broth, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, shiitake mushrooms and lotus root chips. Wavy noodles
More about Za-Ya
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Catfish
Bourbon Pecan Pie image

 

Izzy's Catering & Takeout

399 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Pumpkin Pie$40.00
Bourbon Pecan Pie$45.00
More about Izzy's Catering & Takeout

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Garlic Chicken

Edamame

Chocolate Cake

Greek Salad

Seafood Salad

Pancakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quinoa Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston