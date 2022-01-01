Pies in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pies
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour, topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
|Felino Pinsa
|$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
|Insalata
|$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Oggies
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn
|Texas Pecan
|$3.75
crushed roasted pecans, caramelized sugar filling
|Mediterranean Pasty
|$11.00
breaded eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, fresh basil & garlic
|Croque Madame
|$11.00
black forest ham, eggs, gruyere, crispy applewood smoked bacon crumble, maple syrup, bechamel sauce
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sourdough
|$12.00
Sourdough
|$12.00
|Challah
|$7.75
Challah
|$7.75
|Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Walter's Burger
|$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
Topped with Crispy Leeks, Cherry Pepper and Dill. One egg (2 halves) per order
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$16.00
tahini vinaigrette, pickled shallot, sunflower seeds
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Best Pizza - Havemeyer
33 havemeyer street, Brooklyn
|White Pie
|$28.00
Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, Fresh mozzarella with Caramelized onions & Sesame seeds on the crust.
|Veggie Pie
|$28.50
|Chicken Parm
|$13.00
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Blue Door Salad
|$14.00
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
|Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
Soho Square Pizza
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Ceasar Salad
|$9.00
Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons
|House Salad
|$9.00
Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
|“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie
Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Dumbo
81 Washington St, Brooklyn
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pints N Pies
2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level, Brooklyn
|S'mores Pie
|$25.00
Dairy-Free S'mores ice cream in graham pie crust
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$25.00
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter ice cream in Oreo Pie crust
|Strawberry shortcake Premium Pie
|$32.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Small Cheese
|$10.50
|Canned Soda
|$1.25
Ice Cream House - Flatbush
1725 Avenue M,, Brooklyn
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|PEANUT BUTTER CHILL-OUT
|$7.99
A rich flavorful blend of peanut butter ice cream, with peanuts, almonds, rice crispies, nougat fudge, ice and milk.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Butter Pecan Crunch Donut
|$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
|Hippie Banjo
|$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
CLOSED
130 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Tomato Pie
|$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|PULLED BRISKET SUB
|$22.00
Slow-Cooked BBQ Brisket, Lettuce Tomato Pickles, Smoked Mayo & Honey Mustard.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
|$18.00
Boneless Brined Chicken Legs – Honey Cayenne Glaze, House Pickles & Roasted Garlic Mayo.
(SPICY)
|CUSTOM CRAFT BURGER
|$18.00
A Better. Burger!
Made from scratch in-house.
It starts with grinding our own meat.
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
Norm's Pizza
388 7TH AVENUE, BROOKLYN
|Tomato Pie - Vegan
|$18.00
Natually leavened dough topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Fresh Garlic, Basil Infused Olive Oil and Fresh Basil.
|Pepperoni Pie
|$28.00
A New York Original: Sourdough crust topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Contessa Romano, Grande Mozzarella and Ezzo Supreme Pepperoni.
|Vodka Pie
|$30.00
Norm’s Signature Pie: Naturally Leavened dough, topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, American Grana and House-Made Vodka Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Le Crocodile
80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Pot Pie (Frozen)
|$18.00
Frozen Chicken Pot Pie with chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, and black truffle. Bake from frozen at 375 for 1 hour (serves 1-2)
|Straw-barb Hand Pie
|$5.00
Strawberry rhubarb hand pie
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
Za-Ya
321 Starr Street Ste.D, Brooklyn
|Gyukotsu Miso
|$18.00
Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, corn, bean sprouts, scallions. Wavy noodles
|Gyukotsu
|$18.00
Our signature ramen. Beef bone marrow broth, braised short rib, sweet onions, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, garlic chips. Thin noodles
|Miso
|$16.00
Vegetarian broth, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, shiitake mushrooms and lotus root chips. Wavy noodles
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
