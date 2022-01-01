Pineapple fried rice in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
With chicken and rock shrimp, cashew nuts, pineapple, egg and vegetables.
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
Fried Rice with egg, pineapple, onions, cashew nuts, scallions and curry powder.
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Golden Egg Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
egg yolk-coated rice, shrimp, conpoy (dried scallop), ginger, garlic, pineapple, scallion
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chicken, Shrimp & Calamari, Curry Powder, Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Scallion & Cashews
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Scallion, Curry Powder & Cashews
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Tofu, Cashews, Egg, Onion, Cilanto, Scallion & Pineapple
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.