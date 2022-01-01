Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
With chicken and rock shrimp, cashew nuts, pineapple, egg and vegetables.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Fried Rice with egg, pineapple, onions, cashew nuts, scallions and curry powder.
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Golden Egg Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
egg yolk-coated rice, shrimp, conpoy (dried scallop), ginger, garlic, pineapple, scallion
More about The Monkey King
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken, Shrimp & Calamari, Curry Powder, Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Scallion & Cashews
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Scallion, Curry Powder & Cashews
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Tofu, Cashews, Egg, Onion, Cilanto, Scallion & Pineapple
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$11.95
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg mixed with rice.
More about One More Charm

