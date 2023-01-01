Pork chops in Brooklyn
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Salt & Pepper Pork Chops
|$24.00
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Pork Chop
|$17.00
Garlic & Thai Pepper Marinade, Sautéed Vegetables & Thai Barbecue Sauce
|Pork Chops
|$12.00
Garlic & Thai Pepper Marinade, Sauteed Vegetables & Thai Barbecue Sauce
Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine
306 Gold Street, Brooklyn
|BBQ PORK CHOP PHÖ
|$16.95
Chicken Broth, BBQ Pork Chop, Vermicelli Noodles, Onions, Scallion & Cilantro.
|Signature Pork Chop Over Rice
|$15.95
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Pork Chop Pizziola
|$28.00
Bone-in Kansas City Pork Chop sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce
Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop
|$25.00
Karczma Polish Restaurant
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Pork Chop w/ Mushrooms
|$17.00
Aita - Clinton Hill
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Veal Porterhouse
|$40.00
grilled with Maître d'Hôtel butter, sunchokes and crispy polenta
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Meat - Stuffed Pork chop with mozzarella pecorino cheese, onion & Parsley With Balsamic Glazed Figs & Butternut Squash Over Broccoli Rabe
|$36.95
Father And Son Soul Food Catering
1512 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Small Fried Pork Chops (1pc)
|$15.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)
|Small Smothered Pork Chops (1pc)
|$16.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)
|Large Fried Pork Chops (2pc)
|$20.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)