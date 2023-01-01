Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
More about La Puerta Roja
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salt & Pepper Pork Chops$24.00
More about Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$17.00
Garlic & Thai Pepper Marinade, Sautéed Vegetables & Thai Barbecue Sauce
Pork Chops$12.00
Garlic & Thai Pepper Marinade, Sauteed Vegetables & Thai Barbecue Sauce
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine

306 Gold Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ PORK CHOP PHÖ$16.95
Chicken Broth, BBQ Pork Chop, Vermicelli Noodles, Onions, Scallion & Cilantro.
Signature Pork Chop Over Rice$15.95
More about Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine
Belli image

 

Belli - Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dry Aged Pork Chop$25.00
More about Belli - Belli
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Pizziola$28.00
Bone-in Kansas City Pork Chop sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our house special marinara sauce
More about Anthony’s Place
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop$25.00
More about Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
Item pic

 

Karczma Polish Restaurant

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop w/ Mushrooms$17.00
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
Item pic

PASTA

Aita - Clinton Hill

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veal Porterhouse$40.00
grilled with Maître d'Hôtel butter, sunchokes and crispy polenta
More about Aita - Clinton Hill
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Meat - Stuffed Pork chop with mozzarella pecorino cheese, onion & Parsley With Balsamic Glazed Figs & Butternut Squash Over Broccoli Rabe$36.95
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Item pic

 

Father And Son Soul Food Catering

1512 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Fried Pork Chops (1pc)$15.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)
Small Smothered Pork Chops (1pc)$16.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)
Large Fried Pork Chops (2pc)$20.00
All dinners include your choice of meat and 2 sides (Please note SMALL dinners include less meat & side order portions)
More about Father And Son Soul Food Catering

