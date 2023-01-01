Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pork dumplings

Shan - 191 Smith St

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumpling (4)黑松露小笼包$10.00
Steamed soup dumpling with pork and black truffle
Pork Soup Dumpling (4)小笼包$8.00
Steamed dumpling with pork meat.
Pork Dumpling in Chili Oil (6)红油水饺$10.00
Steam pork dumpling with house special sweet and spicy sauce, top with sesame. Mild spicy.
Dimmer & Summer - 196 Smith St

196 Smith St, Brooklyn

Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling$9.95
(5 pcs) Choice of Regular, Garlic, or Spicy
Steamed Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling$9.95
Pork Dumpling$7.95
(5 pcs)
miD muS - Beyond Dim Sum

135a North 5th Street, Brooklyn

Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling$9.95
Pork Dumpling$7.95
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil$10.00
