Pork dumplings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pork dumplings
More about Shan - 191 Smith St
Shan - 191 Smith St
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumpling (4)黑松露小笼包
|$10.00
Steamed soup dumpling with pork and black truffle
|Pork Soup Dumpling (4)小笼包
|$8.00
Steamed dumpling with pork meat.
|Pork Dumpling in Chili Oil (6)红油水饺
|$10.00
Steam pork dumpling with house special sweet and spicy sauce, top with sesame. Mild spicy.
More about Dimmer & Summer - 196 Smith St
Dimmer & Summer - 196 Smith St
196 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling
|$9.95
(5 pcs) Choice of Regular, Garlic, or Spicy
|Steamed Spicy Pork Soup Dumpling
|$9.95
|Pork Dumpling
|$7.95
(5 pcs)
More about miD muS - Beyond Dim Sum
miD muS - Beyond Dim Sum
135a North 5th Street, Brooklyn
|Steamed Pork Soup Dumpling
|$9.95
|Pork Dumpling
|$7.95