Potstickers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve potstickers
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Bok Choy Potsticker
|$12.00
bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Vegetable Potstickers (4)菜贴
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Pan fried vegetable dumpling.
|Pork Potstickers (4)锅贴
|$7.00
Pan fried pork dumpling.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|Crispy Pork Potstickers
|$12.99
8 pcs of pork dumpling, soy garlic glaze
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Vegetable Potstickers (4)
|$8.00
|Pork Potstickers (4)
|$8.00
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|P3 Potstickers - Chicken
|$4.85
Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, chicken fillings.
|C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)
|$15.00
Combo for one order of Garlic Fried Rice, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.
|P1 Potstickers - Pork
|$4.85
Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, pork fillings.