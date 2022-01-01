Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve potstickers

Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bok Choy Potsticker$12.00
bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot
More about Kings Co Imperial
Item pic

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Potstickers (4)菜贴$7.00
Vegetarian. Pan fried vegetable dumpling.
Pork Potstickers (4)锅贴$7.00
Pan fried pork dumpling.
More about Shan
Item pic

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Potstickers$12.99
8 pcs of pork dumpling, soy garlic glaze
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Potstickers (4)$8.00
Pork Potstickers (4)$8.00
More about Birds of a Feather
Item pic

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
P3 Potstickers - Chicken$4.85
Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, chicken fillings.
C5 Fried Rice + Potstickers + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)$15.00
Combo for one order of Garlic Fried Rice, one Hot & Sour Soup, and Potstickers. Choose one Potstickers Flavor.
P1 Potstickers - Pork$4.85
Golden crusted pan-fried dot dumplings, pork fillings.
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

