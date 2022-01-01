Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve prawns

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Queen Mary Pizza$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
Napoli Pizza$18.00
tomato, capers, olives,
anchovies, garlic, basil, oregano
Salame Piccante Pizza$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, pickled chili, basil
More about Santa Panza
Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan

