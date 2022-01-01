Prawns in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve prawns
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Queen Mary Pizza
|$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
|Napoli Pizza
|$18.00
tomato, capers, olives,
anchovies, garlic, basil, oregano
|Salame Piccante Pizza
|$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, pickled chili, basil
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included