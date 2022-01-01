Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$8.00
Choice of: Spicy Mustard, Cheese Sauce Or Caramel Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salty Pretzel$7.99
A combination of salty pretzel & peanut crunch & milk blended with ice cream
A savory delightful blend to the palate
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pretzel$7.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Hot Buttered Pretzel image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Buttered Pretzel$9.00
sigmund's original soft pretzel (5oz), bavarian biercheese, german style whole grain mustard
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
Brain Food image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food - Bed-Stuy

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Crisps Garlic Parmesan$4.50
Pretzel Crisps Original$4.50
More about Brain Food - Bed-Stuy
Item pic

 

Breadberry Local - 1689 60th

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
SALTY PRETZEL MILKSHAKE$10.99
SALTY PRETZEL MILKSHAKE
More about Breadberry Local - 1689 60th
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Crisps: Buffalo Wing$4.50
More about Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
The Barlow image

 

The Barlow

655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Soft Pretzel$4.00
Hot Soft Pretzel served with side of spicy mustard or Kentucky beer cheese.
More about The Barlow
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salty Pretzel Creamo$8.50
Salty Pretzel Creamo$7.50
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St
Winner image

 

Winner BK

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRETZEL$5.00
More about Winner BK

