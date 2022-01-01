Pretzels in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pretzels
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels
|$8.00
Choice of: Spicy Mustard, Cheese Sauce Or Caramel Sauce
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Salty Pretzel
|$7.99
A combination of salty pretzel & peanut crunch & milk blended with ice cream
A savory delightful blend to the palate
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Pretzel
|$7.00
Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Hot Buttered Pretzel
|$9.00
sigmund's original soft pretzel (5oz), bavarian biercheese, german style whole grain mustard
Brain Food - Bed-Stuy
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pretzel Crisps Garlic Parmesan
|$4.50
|Pretzel Crisps Original
|$4.50
Breadberry Local - 1689 60th
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|SALTY PRETZEL MILKSHAKE
|$10.99
Brain Food - Court St - 111 court st
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Pretzel Crisps: Buffalo Wing
|$4.50
The Barlow
655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn
|Hot Soft Pretzel
|$4.00
Hot Soft Pretzel served with side of spicy mustard or Kentucky beer cheese.
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Salty Pretzel Creamo
|$8.50
|$7.50