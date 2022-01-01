Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pudding

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$8.50
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Mousse Pudding$6.00
Topped with Nilla Wafers
Smores Chocolate Pudding$6.00
The campfire favorite turned into a single-serve mousse perfect for any time of year
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Rice Pudding$5.50
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
Rice Pudding$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bannie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Bread Pudding$9.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Caramel | Oreo® |
Whipped Cream
More about Bannie's Grill
Item pic

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Bread Pudding$10.00
Caramel drizzle, brioche bread, dried raisins, coconut cream custard
More about Imani
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Bread Pudding$10.00
Rum caramel sauce & whipped cream.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Item pic

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pudding$4.50
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding$7.00
Fluffy chocolate pudding with famous Chocolate wafers.
(contains wheat & dairy)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$6.50
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding$3.99
Rice Pudding$3.99
More about Mike's Diner
06d9ec6f-3029-439a-b0a0-8877ee41452f image

 

Pulkies - Dekalb Market

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Babka Bread Pudding$12.00
Brown Butter Toffee Sauce
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Item pic

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
BANANA PUDDING$8.00
6oz
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eight Jewel Rice Pudding$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice
Spicy and Sour Tofu Pudding$6.00
Vegetarian. House-made tofu pudding with chili oil, peppercorn and pickles. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image

 

Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$7.00
More about Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
Item pic

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
raisins & a bourbon crème anglaise
More about Catfish
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BANANA PUDDING$0.00
w/sliced banana, nilla wafers & whipped cream
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
BANANA CREAM PUDDING$8.00
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Zona Sur Bistro
Item pic

 

Carbon BK

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coquito Rice Pudding$6.00
Creamy Rice Pudding made with Coconut Milk, a hint of Vanilla and Cinnamon topped with Homemade Crispy Puffed Rice.
More about Carbon BK

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Home Fries

Baklava

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Burgers

Veggie Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston