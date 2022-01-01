Pudding in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pudding
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|BREAD PUDDING
|$8.50
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Banana Mousse Pudding
|$6.00
Topped with Nilla Wafers
|Smores Chocolate Pudding
|$6.00
The campfire favorite turned into a single-serve mousse perfect for any time of year
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Greek Rice Pudding
|$5.50
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
Bannie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Oreo Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Caramel | Oreo® |
Whipped Cream
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Caramel drizzle, brioche bread, dried raisins, coconut cream custard
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Rum caramel sauce & whipped cream.
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Sweet Potato Pudding
|$4.50
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Pudding
|$7.00
Fluffy chocolate pudding with famous Chocolate wafers.
(contains wheat & dairy)
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rice Pudding
|$6.50
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chocolate Pudding
|$3.99
|Rice Pudding
|$3.99
Pulkies - Dekalb Market
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn
|Cinnamon Babka Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Brown Butter Toffee Sauce
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Eight Jewel Rice Pudding
|$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice
|Spicy and Sour Tofu Pudding
|$6.00
Vegetarian. House-made tofu pudding with chili oil, peppercorn and pickles. Served spicy.
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Banana Pudding
|$7.00
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
raisins & a bourbon crème anglaise
HOMETOWN CATERING
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|BANANA PUDDING
|$0.00
w/sliced banana, nilla wafers & whipped cream
HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|BANANA CREAM PUDDING
|$8.00
Zona Sur Bistro
4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Apple Bread Pudding
|$10.00