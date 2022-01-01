Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pulled pork marinated in house BBQ sauce.
More about Abilene
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
New York styled pulled pork, house-made cole slaw, shoestring fries, brioche bun
More about Estuary
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Pulled pork with coleslaw, tomato, avocado, pickled veggies, aioli & mustard grain on ciabatta.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
pulled pork topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
Item pic

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.00
Toasted Seeded Roll, Spicy Ranch, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, Coleslaw
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
brioche bun, beer braised pork, slaw & rémoulade.
choice of Zapp's chips or salad
More about Catfish
Item pic

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$16.00
Toasted Sesame Roll, Spicy Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

