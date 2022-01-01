Pulled pork sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Abilene
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.50
Pulled pork marinated in house BBQ sauce.
More about Estuary
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
New York styled pulled pork, house-made cole slaw, shoestring fries, brioche bun
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Pulled pork with coleslaw, tomato, avocado, pickled veggies, aioli & mustard grain on ciabatta.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
pulled pork topped with cole slaw on a toasted sesame brioche bun
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
HOMETOWN RED HOOK
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Toasted Seeded Roll, Spicy Ranch, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, Coleslaw
More about Catfish
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
brioche bun, beer braised pork, slaw & rémoulade.
choice of Zapp's chips or salad