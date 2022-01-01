Quiche in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve quiche
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Goat Cheese & Herbs de Provence Quiche
|$7.00
|Broccoli & Cheese Quiche
|$7.00
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Quiche of the Day
|$8.25
please select your choice of quiche
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Qathra Cafe
1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn
|Quiche Slice
|$6.00