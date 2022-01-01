Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve quiche

Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat Cheese & Herbs de Provence Quiche$7.00
Broccoli & Cheese Quiche$7.00
More about Edie Jo's
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quiche of the Day$8.25
please select your choice of quiche
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Greenpoint
Qathra Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Qathra Cafe

1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Slice$6.00
More about Qathra Cafe
Quiche Lorraine image

 

Maman

154 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche du Jardin$14.00
green peppers, onion, kale, swiss, parmesan, baguette, our bayou brava sauce & a mixed greens salad
More about Catfish

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Beef Noodles

Rice Cake

Pepperoni Pizza

Garlic Bread

Pepper Steaks

Caesar Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston