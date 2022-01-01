Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve reuben

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Reuben Sandwich$13.50
Avocado, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Abilene Bar
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$12.99
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Reuben$18.00
More about Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Burger$12.50
A pastrami spice rubbed beef patty with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
PASTRAMI "REUBEN" SANDWICH$22.00
House-Made Pastrami, Coleslaw & Mustard With a Tasty Reuben Sauce.
More about Upside Craft Burger
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$12.99
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CORNED BEEF REUBEN$16.00
Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing on our caraway rye bread.
More about Gertie
Consumer pic

 

PLG CAFE

499 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben$14.50
House cured & carved Corned Beef Brisket, white Irish cheddar, sauerkraut & dijon mustard on Rye
More about PLG CAFE

