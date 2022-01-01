Reuben in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve reuben
GRILL
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Reuben Sandwich
|$13.50
Avocado, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Smoked Reuben
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Reuben Burger
|$12.50
A pastrami spice rubbed beef patty with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|PASTRAMI "REUBEN" SANDWICH
|$22.00
House-Made Pastrami, Coleslaw & Mustard With a Tasty Reuben Sauce.
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.99
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
|CORNED BEEF REUBEN
|$16.00
Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing on our caraway rye bread.