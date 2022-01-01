Rice soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve rice soup
Shan - 191 Smith St
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Black Sesame Ball with Rice Wine Soup(4)芝麻汤圆
|$6.00
Hot fermented sweet rice soup with 4 mini black sesame ball.
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Tomato Rice soup ★ ★ ★
|$7.99
People travel for miles to have a bowl of our famous tomato rice soup.
Santo Bruklin
548 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$14.00
(aka Canja de Galinha) Grandma's Recipe! Chopped organic thighs, carrots, onions & parsley.
Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market
103 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup
|$17.00
chicken katsu, pork broth, fish cake, mango