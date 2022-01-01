Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve rice soup

Shan - 191 Smith St

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Sesame Ball with Rice Wine Soup(4)芝麻汤圆$6.00
Hot fermented sweet rice soup with 4 mini black sesame ball.
BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Rice soup ★ ★ ★$7.99
People travel for miles to have a bowl of our famous tomato rice soup.
Santo Bruklin

548 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Soup$14.00
(aka Canja de Galinha) Grandma's Recipe! Chopped organic thighs, carrots, onions & parsley.
Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market

103 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup$17.00
chicken katsu, pork broth, fish cake, mango
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls$9.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
