Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve rigatoni

04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Benedict$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
More about HITW Williamsburg
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bolognese della Nonna$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
Pappardelle$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Everything Bagel$2.00
More about Vineapple
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Soho Square Pizza image

 

Soho Square Pizza

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceasar Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons
House Salad$9.00
Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie
Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots
More about Soho Square Pizza
Banner pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cavolfiore al Forno$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
Cicorie$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
Cime Di Rapa$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
More about Felice
Banner pic

 

Isla & Co. Williamsburg

107 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken$28.00
chicken, peperonata, green harissa, labne, arugula salad
Isla & co Burger$19.00
Grass fed beef, cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup w/fries or a salad
Chicken & Grain Bowl$19.00
Quinoa, grilled chicken breast
More about Isla & Co. Williamsburg
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Rabe Side$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguini Alle Vongole$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
Mozzarella In Carrozza$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about Europa pizzeria
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccolini$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
Cannellini & friarielli$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
Lasagna$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
More about Aita Trattoria
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Romana Salad$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Zona Burger$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Calabria Pizza$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
More about Zona Sur Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Chicken Sandwiches

Falafel Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Miso Soup

Seafood Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston