Rigatoni in Brooklyn

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|og burger
|$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bolognese della Nonna
|$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi
|$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Latte
|$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Soho Square Pizza
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Ceasar Salad
|$9.00
Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons
|House Salad
|$9.00
Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
|“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie
Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Cavolfiore al Forno
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
|Cicorie
|$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
|Cime Di Rapa
|$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
Isla & Co. Williamsburg
107 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|chicken
|$28.00
chicken, peperonata, green harissa, labne, arugula salad
|Isla & co Burger
|$19.00
Grass fed beef, cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup w/fries or a salad
|Chicken & Grain Bowl
|$19.00
Quinoa, grilled chicken breast
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Broccoli Rabe Side
|$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Linguini Alle Vongole
|$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
|Mozzarella In Carrozza
|$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Broccolini
|$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
|Cannellini & friarielli
|$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Romana Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano