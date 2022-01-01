Risotto in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve risotto
More about Piccoli Trattoria
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Risotto Selvagio
|$19.00
Risotto with wild rice, butternut squash and wild mushrooms
|Risotto Bianco
|$19.00
Cauliflower & parmigiano cheese risotto topped with “anchovie pangrattato”
|Risotto ai Frutti di Mare
|$25.00
Seafood risotto “Alla Milanese”
More about Belli
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Risotto Pollaio (Gluten Free)
|$17.00
With free range chicken, spinach and wild mushrooms.
|Seafood Risotto (Gluten Free)
|$18.00
Arborio rice risotto with shrimp, scallops, calamari and salmon, with saffron.
More about Santa Panza
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Risotto
|$24.00
porcini, hedgehog and baby bella mushrooms, parmigiano, butter, chives
|Brunch Risotto
|$19.00
mushroom, soft egg, chili, gremolata, bread chips, parmigiano
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fish - Soft shell crabs alla Picatta sautéed in a lemon, butter, capers, cherry tomatoes & white wine sauce over asparagus risotto
|$28.95
|Risotto del Mare
|$19.95
Italian Arborio rice slow cooked with shrimp & mussels in a lemon, butter & caper sauce
More about Esme
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Esme
999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Risotto
|$22.00
ENGLISH PEAS, MASCARPONE,
GARLIC BREADCRUMBS & SPRING ONIONS