Risotto in Brooklyn

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Mare$25.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Selvagio$19.00
Risotto with wild rice, butternut squash and wild mushrooms
Risotto Bianco$19.00
Cauliflower & parmigiano cheese risotto topped with “anchovie pangrattato”
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare$25.00
Seafood risotto “Alla Milanese”
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Risotto Pollaio (Gluten Free)$17.00
With free range chicken, spinach and wild mushrooms.
Seafood Risotto (Gluten Free)$18.00
Arborio rice risotto with shrimp, scallops, calamari and salmon, with saffron.
More about Belli
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$24.00
porcini, hedgehog and baby bella mushrooms, parmigiano, butter, chives
Brunch Risotto$19.00
mushroom, soft egg, chili, gremolata, bread chips, parmigiano
More about Santa Panza
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fish - Soft shell crabs alla Picatta sautéed in a lemon, butter, capers, cherry tomatoes & white wine sauce over asparagus risotto$28.95
Risotto del Mare$19.95
Italian Arborio rice slow cooked with shrimp & mussels in a lemon, butter & caper sauce
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Risotto$22.00
ENGLISH PEAS, MASCARPONE,
GARLIC BREADCRUMBS & SPRING ONIONS
More about Esme
Restaurant banner

 

Piccante

7214 3rd Ave Ste A, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Pescattore risotto$17.95
salmon, scallops, shrimp and calamari risotto with saffron
More about Piccante

