Roast beef sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
More about Carbon Charcoal Grill & Bar
Carbon Charcoal Grill & Bar
262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carbon Roast Beef Sandwich
|$21.00
3 Hour Charcoal Roast Beef Served in Au Jus with Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Garlic Aioli and Chimichurri. Served on a Ciabatta Bread.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$12.99
Roast beef with horseradish aioli, roasted baby beets, provolone, Vidalia onion rings & baby spinach on a ciabatta.
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$11.99