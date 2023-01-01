Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Carbon Charcoal Grill & Bar

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

Carbon Roast Beef Sandwich$21.00
3 Hour Charcoal Roast Beef Served in Au Jus with Caramelized Onion, Sautéed Pepper, Fresh Tomato, Garlic Aioli and Chimichurri. Served on a Ciabatta Bread.
More about Carbon Charcoal Grill & Bar
Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Roast Beef Sandwich$12.99
Roast beef with horseradish aioli, roasted baby beets, provolone, Vidalia onion rings & baby spinach on a ciabatta.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

Roast Beef Sandwich$11.99
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn
MEAT - 123 Kingston Ave.

123 Kingston Ave., Brooklyn

Roast Beef Sandwich$21.00
Coal fire Roasted Ribeye sandwhich, with lettuce, tomato and Fresh horseraddish mayo on a Baguette
More about MEAT - 123 Kingston Ave.

