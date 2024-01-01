Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter$16.99
Whole Rotisserie Chicken Meal$28.99
Whole Rotisserie Chicken served with fingerling potatoes and any vegetable side from prepared food section.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Consumer pic

 

Bogota Latin Bistro

141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Rotisserie Chicken$27.00
Sautéed ½ chicken topped with garlic white wine sauce.
Rotisserie Chicken$25.00
Marinated ½ chicken, tomatillo sauce, Colombian aji sauce. Gluten-free.
More about Bogota Latin Bistro
Item pic

 

Winner BK

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rotisserie Chicken$24.00
pasture-raised heirloom chicken. ~2.75 LB bird
More about Winner BK
Item pic

 

WINNER Butcher - 192 5th Avenue

192 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$24.00
Whole chickens salted, tied and roasted until golden. Contains: chicken & salt
More about WINNER Butcher - 192 5th Avenue

