Rotisserie chicken in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Platter
|$16.99
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken Meal
|$28.99
Whole Rotisserie Chicken served with fingerling potatoes and any vegetable side from prepared food section.
Bogota Latin Bistro
141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Rotisserie Chicken
|$27.00
Sautéed ½ chicken topped with garlic white wine sauce.
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$25.00
Marinated ½ chicken, tomatillo sauce, Colombian aji sauce. Gluten-free.
Winner BK
367 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$24.00
pasture-raised heirloom chicken. ~2.75 LB bird