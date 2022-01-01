Salmon in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|og burger
|$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
|BURRITO/BOWL
|$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Babka
|$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
MAKI by AKIMORI
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Akami Crispy Rice
|$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
|Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
|Sake Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sourdough
|$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
|Challah
|$7.75
|Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Nagle's Bagels
378 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn
|Veggie Nagle
|$10.00
Organic Eggs, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Arugula & Chili Jam
|New Yorker
|$9.00
Organic Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar with your choice of Chili Jam, Chipotle Mayo or Ketchup
|Nagles Sunrise
|$9.00
Organic Eggs, Sausage Patty, White Cheddar With Your Choice Of Chili Jam, Chipotle Mayo or Ketchup
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|ICE COLD COFFEE
|$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|ACAI CUP
|$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
Bklyn Prime
4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn
|Prime Ribeye
|$34.00
|Sorrel Wings
|$13.00
|Mexican street corn
|$6.00
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|GRILLED SALMON
|$22.00
with capers & EVOO, served with broccoli & brown rice
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Cavolfiore al Forno
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
|Cicorie
|$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
|Cime Di Rapa
|$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
|Burger
|$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
|Sliced Octopus
|$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
Rosalu Diner/
274 Hall St, Brooklyn
|Omelet
|$11.99
Old school flat top style omelet with Cabot sharp white cheddar cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil and North Country applewood smoked bacon. Comes with choice of toast and a hash brown.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$9.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Rita
|$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
|Kids Tots
|$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
|Hearty Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce