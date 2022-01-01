Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Benedict$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
More about HITW Williamsburg
Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COCONUT SHRIMP$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
BURRITO/BOWL$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
More about Las Santas
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Babka$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Maki by Akimori image

 

MAKI by AKIMORI

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Akami Crispy Rice$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
Sake Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
More about MAKI by AKIMORI
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
More about Coffee Redefined
That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about That Sushi Spot
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Banner pic

 

Nagle's Bagels

378 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Nagle$10.00
Organic Eggs, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Arugula & Chili Jam
New Yorker$9.00
Organic Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar with your choice of Chili Jam, Chipotle Mayo or Ketchup
Nagles Sunrise$9.00
Organic Eggs, Sausage Patty, White Cheddar With Your Choice Of Chili Jam, Chipotle Mayo or Ketchup
More about Nagle's Bagels
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICE COLD COFFEE$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
ACAI CUP$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Americano$3.75
Iced Latte$5.50
Latte$4.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Bklyn Prime image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bklyn Prime

4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Ribeye$34.00
Sorrel Wings$13.00
Mexican street corn$6.00
More about Bklyn Prime
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON$22.00
with capers & EVOO, served with broccoli & brown rice
More about Pure Bistro
Banner pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cavolfiore al Forno$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
Cicorie$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
Cime Di Rapa$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
More about Felice
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
Burger$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
Sliced Octopus$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
More about Bar Crudo
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Rosalu Diner/ image

 

Rosalu Diner/

274 Hall St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelet$11.99
Old school flat top style omelet with Cabot sharp white cheddar cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil and North Country applewood smoked bacon. Comes with choice of toast and a hash brown.
Drip Coffee$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
Classic Egg Sandwich$9.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
More about Rosalu Diner/
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rita$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Glaze

