Salmon burgers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon burgers

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON BURGER$21.00
fried crispy onions, jalapeno mayo & choice of fries or chips
More about La Puerta Roja
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$12.99
Grilled salmon patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,tartar sause,pickle
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
Bear Burgers image

 

Bear Burgers - 8923 Flatlands ave

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$15.00
Fresh salmon filet-lettuce -tomato-onion-spicy mayo on a brioche bun
More about Bear Burgers - 8923 Flatlands ave
Item pic

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$18.00
homemade salmon fillet patty contains: capers, dill, egg, peppers, breadcrumbs & lemon,
topped with cucumber, tomato, lemon aioli & field greens, soft brioche bun,
side of kettle chips & mcclure’s spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$14.50
Atlantic salmon with radish sprouts, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion & cilantro with citrus mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Item pic

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$18.00
with pepperoncini tartare sauce, baby arugula, pickled bermuda onions & french fries
More about Aita Trattoria

