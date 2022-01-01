Salmon burgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon burgers
More about La Puerta Roja
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|SALMON BURGER
|$21.00
fried crispy onions, jalapeno mayo & choice of fries or chips
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Salmon Burger
|$12.99
Grilled salmon patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,tartar sause,pickle
More about Bear Burgers - 8923 Flatlands ave
Bear Burgers - 8923 Flatlands ave
8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
Fresh salmon filet-lettuce -tomato-onion-spicy mayo on a brioche bun
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
homemade salmon fillet patty contains: capers, dill, egg, peppers, breadcrumbs & lemon,
topped with cucumber, tomato, lemon aioli & field greens, soft brioche bun,
side of kettle chips & mcclure’s spicy pickle
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Salmon Burger
|$14.50
Atlantic salmon with radish sprouts, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion & cilantro with citrus mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.