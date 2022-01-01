Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Popper Roll$8.50
tempura salmon, with choice of vegetables.
Cooked Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Skin Roll$6.50
Crunchy cooked salmon skin with avocado OR cucumber
Item pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon Skin and Crab Roll$19.00
Real Crab and Salmon Skin topped with torched Salmon and Tuna cubes tossed in Spicy Anago Sauce
Item pic

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll Crunchy$7.00
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
Brioche Spicy Salmon Roll$13.00
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
H3 Crazy Salmon Tempura Roll$13.00
C18 Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$8.00
Salmon Jalapeno Roll$8.00
Salmon Skin Hand Roll$8.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Striped Salmon Roll$13.99
 portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Striped Salmon Roll$13.89
 portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
Striped Salmon Roll TAP$14.31
 portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
c262e798-6474-4e18-a200-a6ba28c1b3f1 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.99
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon Mango Roll$8.00
Salmon Roll$7.50
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Skin Cucumber Roll$9.00
Salmon Roll$9.00
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$7.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Skin Roll$5.95
grilled fresh salmon skin with
cucumber
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
33. spicy salmon roll$5.50
crunchy spicy salmon with choice of 1 veggie
47. salmon lover's roll$9.50
crunchy spicy salmon topped with salmon
44. smoked salmon roll$7.00
Choice of any 1 veggie.
