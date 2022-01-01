Salmon rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about That Sushi Spot
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Salmon Popper Roll
|$8.50
tempura salmon, with choice of vegetables.
|Cooked Salmon Roll
|$7.00
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$6.50
Crunchy cooked salmon skin with avocado OR cucumber
More about Trad Room
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
|$10.00
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Skin and Crab Roll
|$19.00
Real Crab and Salmon Skin topped with torched Salmon and Tuna cubes tossed in Spicy Anago Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Salmon Roll Crunchy
|$7.00
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
|Brioche Spicy Salmon Roll
|$13.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|H3 Crazy Salmon Tempura Roll
|$13.00
|C18 Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.50
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Jalapeno Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Skin Hand Roll
|$8.00
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Striped Salmon Roll
|$13.99
portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Striped Salmon Roll
|$13.89
portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
|Striped Salmon Roll TAP
|$14.31
portobello mushroom, black pepper salmon, scallion & avocado topped with black pepper salmon
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.99
More about Wasabi- BK
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Mango Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Roll
|$7.50
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Salmon Skin Cucumber Roll
|$9.00
|Salmon Roll
|$9.00
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Salmon Roll
|$7.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
More about Sushi Ta'eem
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$5.95
grilled fresh salmon skin with
cucumber