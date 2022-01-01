Salmon salad in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Babka$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICE COLD COFFEE$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
ACAI CUP$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Glaze
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
More about Breadberry Local
Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess dressing, toasted seeds
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Restaurant banner

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
Coffee +Tea (Self served)$1.75
Yogurt$5.75
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

