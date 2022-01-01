Salmon salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salmon salad
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Babka
|$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|ICE COLD COFFEE
|$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|ACAI CUP
|$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant
|$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - Williamsburg
262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Salmon Goddess Salad
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, shaved kale, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, farro, avocado, green goddess dressing, toasted seeds
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted