Scallops in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve scallops
More about Seamore's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Trad Room
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Taiki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
|Tasty Cabbage
|$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
|Toro Tartare
|$22.00
Crispy rice
|Edamame
|$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Sereneco
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
|Kale & Grain Bowl
|$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette