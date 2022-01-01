Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$8.00
More about MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Bedford Food Hall
Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$9.00
Sweet Sesame Sauce
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ginger-Miso Seaweed Salad$17.00
A symphony of pan-Asian flavors! Wakame and Hijiki seaweed, goji berries, fresh arugula salad, spiralized sliced root vegetables and a sweet, creamy, zesty dressing. Sure to make your tastebuds sing!
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed salad$8.00
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Item pic

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale & Seaweed Salad$14.00
(VG) Daikon, red onion, almond, shiso dressing.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$10.00
Wakame, green and red seaweed with ponzu dressing (side)
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$9.95
cucumber with seaweed
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
seaweed salad$9.00
pickled seaweed served on a bed of cucumber
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Item pic

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$4.50
Marinated mixed seaweed with sesame dressing.
More about Teppan Territory NY

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Burritos

Baklava

Salmon Burgers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Papaya Salad

Grilled Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston