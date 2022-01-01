Seaweed salad in Brooklyn
MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Seaweed Salad
|$8.00
SUSHI
Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.00
Sweet Sesame Sauce
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Ginger-Miso Seaweed Salad
|$17.00
A symphony of pan-Asian flavors! Wakame and Hijiki seaweed, goji berries, fresh arugula salad, spiralized sliced root vegetables and a sweet, creamy, zesty dressing. Sure to make your tastebuds sing!
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Seaweed salad
|$8.00
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Kale & Seaweed Salad
|$14.00
(VG) Daikon, red onion, almond, shiso dressing.
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Seaweed Salad
|$10.00
Wakame, green and red seaweed with ponzu dressing (side)
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Seaweed Salad
|$9.95
cucumber with seaweed
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|seaweed salad
|$9.00
pickled seaweed served on a bed of cucumber