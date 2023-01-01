Shrimp burritos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Burrito
|$21.00
Shrimp, jack cheese.
More about Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
Avocados Mexican Grill - 428 Kings Highway
428 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
12 oz flour filling w/ your favorite protein, include rice, beans, mix cheese, sour cream
Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. side house salad
More about Mesa Azteca
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Burrito
|$21.00
Sauteed shrimps with poblano peppers and onions. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with chile ancho sauce, sour cream and served with a side salad.