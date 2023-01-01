Shrimp curry in Brooklyn
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Curry Shrimp
|$26.00
Grilled Roti, Jasmine Rice and Habanero Pepper
Ozakaya
635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Curry (Tempura)
|$20.00
Shrimp Tempura with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥
|$17.99
Stir-fry rice with Korean curry seasoning, egg, scallion, onion, carrots, and shrimp