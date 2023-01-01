Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Curry Shrimp image

CHICKEN

Imani - 271 Adelphi Street

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$26.00
Grilled Roti, Jasmine Rice and Habanero Pepper
More about Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
Item pic

 

Ozakaya

635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Curry (Tempura)$20.00
Shrimp Tempura with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
More about Ozakaya
Item pic

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥$17.99
Stir-fry rice with Korean curry seasoning, egg, scallion, onion, carrots, and shrimp
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
Item pic

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Japanese Curry$16.00
More about Teppan Territory NY

