Shrimp fried rice in Brooklyn

The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.