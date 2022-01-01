Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Banner pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pcs tender & .....$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tenders (6pcs)$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Arugula Salad

Edamame

Croissants

Baklava

Seafood Salad

Mussels

Lentil Soup

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston