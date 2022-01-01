Shrimp tacos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|SHRIMP TACO
|$7.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
TACOS
Alta Calidad Mercado
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill
51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bklyn Prime
4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn
|Sauté Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Tacos
|$25.00
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|SHRIMP TACO
|$7.25
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Tacos (DF)
|$6.00
Battered & fried shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli, housemade corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Chavela's
736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Pan seared shrimp, pico de gallo with cabbage & chipotle mayo