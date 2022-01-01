Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

SHRIMP TACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's - Bed-Stuy

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TACO$7.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Colonia Verde

219 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS

Alta Calidad Mercado

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

51 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.00
Bklyn Prime image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bklyn Prime

4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sauté Shrimp Taco$13.00
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$19.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$25.00
SHRIMP TACO image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TACO$7.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos (DF)$6.00
Battered & fried shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli, housemade corn tortillas, Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Chavela's

736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$6.00
Pan seared shrimp, pico de gallo with cabbage & chipotle mayo
Bella’s - 5706 Clarendon Road

5706 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Tacos$14.95
