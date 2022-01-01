Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura roll topped with kochujan aioli
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Trad Room
TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Alta Calidad
SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$8.00
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp$8.99
3 Tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with home-made Arirang sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.99
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
More about Wasabi- BK
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$15.00
Shrimp, kabocha, asparagus and onion tempura with tempura sauce (Vegetable may change depending on the day).
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Roll$9.00
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
More about HIBINO Brooklyn

