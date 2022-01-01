Shrimp tempura in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Trad Room
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura roll topped with kochujan aioli
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
More about Alta Calidad
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy tempura shrimp taco, cabbage remoulade, salsa negra. Fresh housemade corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$8.00
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Tempura Shrimp
|$8.99
3 Tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with home-made Arirang sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.99
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$15.00
Shrimp, kabocha, asparagus and onion tempura with tempura sauce (Vegetable may change depending on the day).
|Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Roll
|$9.00