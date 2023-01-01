Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve skirt steaks

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK TACOS$14.00
More about La Puerta Roja
Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street

448 Dean Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Chimichurri NY Strip Steak$32.00
with mashed potatoes and sauteed broccoli
More about Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street
Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$32.00
Topped with chimichurri sauce. Gluten free.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brazilian Golden Garlic Butter Skirt Steak$35.95
Charcoal-grilled skirt steak topped with a house special golden garlic butter sauce, served with broccoli rabe
More about Anthony’s Place
SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Poivre$34.00
grilled 10 oz skirt, mediterranean fries, classic au poivre sauce, salsa bianca aioli
More about Pecoraro Latteria
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak$65.00
Hand Cut Skirt Steak, Herb Butter, Shoestring Fries
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick

