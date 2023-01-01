Skirt steaks in Brooklyn
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|SKIRT STEAK TACOS
|$14.00
Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street
448 Dean Street, Brooklyn
|Mango Chimichurri NY Strip Steak
|$32.00
with mashed potatoes and sauteed broccoli
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Skirt Steak
|$32.00
Topped with chimichurri sauce. Gluten free.
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Brazilian Golden Garlic Butter Skirt Steak
|$35.95
Charcoal-grilled skirt steak topped with a house special golden garlic butter sauce, served with broccoli rabe
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Skirt Steak Poivre
|$34.00
grilled 10 oz skirt, mediterranean fries, classic au poivre sauce, salsa bianca aioli