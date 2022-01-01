Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve sliders

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope

284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
More about Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg image

 

Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg

558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg- Cheese$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Buckminster$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Lg- Cleopatra$28.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
More about Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
Baba's Pierogies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Baba's Pierogies

295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1762 reviews)
Takeout
Your contribution
We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated to our cause. We recently found out that at least 50 women and children are displaced in Litmanová. The community there is doing what they can to help them feel at home. With your help we are donating $2000 to aid in supplies, food, and other expenses. THANK YOU! *This donation is currently closed*
Potato Latkes$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
Cucumber Salad$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
More about Baba's Pierogies
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Catfish
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old School Mac$12.00
longhorn cheddar
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Housemade Spam Sliders image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Housemade Spam Sliders$16.00
House-made spam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & spicy mayo on potato buns (3pc per order)
More about Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
Item pic

TAPAS • GRILL

L'Wren

4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOURBON BBQ SLIDER$15.00
pulled pork, maple, chipotle, asian slaw, thai chili, pickles
More about L'Wren
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (4 LB)$130.00
Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast
(4-5lb/Serves 6-8)
SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)$85.00
Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs
(Avg 12 Bones per Rack)
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

