Sliders in Brooklyn

Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
284 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.00
Served with a side of marinara.
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Buckminster
|$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Two Boots Pizza - Williamsburg
558 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lg- Cheese
|$22.00
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Lg- Buckminster
|$27.95
A top-sauce pie featuring our marinara sauce. Spinach, roasted garlic, Parmigiano, provolone, and mozzarella. Vegetarian.
|Lg- Cleopatra
|$28.95
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Baba's Pierogies
295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Latkes
|$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Housemade Spam Sliders
|$16.00
House-made spam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & spicy mayo on potato buns (3pc per order)
L'Wren
4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|BOURBON BBQ SLIDER
|$15.00
pulled pork, maple, chipotle, asian slaw, thai chili, pickles
HOMETOWN CATERING
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|PULLED PORK (PER LB)
|$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
|WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (4 LB)
|$130.00
Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast
(4-5lb/Serves 6-8)
|SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)
|$85.00
Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs
(Avg 12 Bones per Rack)
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.