Snapper in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Imani Caribbean Grill

519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Imani Snapper Bowl$17.00
Big Red Escabeche snapper, rice& peas, steamed cabbage, charred corn salad
More about Imani Caribbean Grill
Item pic

 

Vineapple Cafe

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper with Farrotto$24.00
Pan-seared Red Snapper in a Lemon Butter Sauce with House Made Farrotto with Cannellini Beans, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, and aged Parmesan Cheese.
More about Vineapple Cafe
Item pic

 

Flatbush Central Market - BunNan

2123 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$17.00
INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE
More about Flatbush Central Market - BunNan

