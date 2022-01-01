Snapper in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve snapper
More about Imani Caribbean Grill
Imani Caribbean Grill
519 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Imani Snapper Bowl
|$17.00
Big Red Escabeche snapper, rice& peas, steamed cabbage, charred corn salad
More about Vineapple Cafe
Vineapple Cafe
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Red Snapper with Farrotto
|$24.00
Pan-seared Red Snapper in a Lemon Butter Sauce with House Made Farrotto with Cannellini Beans, Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, and aged Parmesan Cheese.