Soft shell crabs in Brooklyn

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$19.00
Soft shell crabs (2 crabs) with mango salad cashew nuts, sesame seeds served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Soft Shell Crab$22.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab, Mango Salsa, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Mint & Cashew
More about Nora Thai
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Roll$18.00
Soft-shell crab tempura roll with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and a side of BBQ mayo (side)
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *$15.00
Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Soft Shell Crab$32.00
Soft shell crab, fried shallot
More about Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab$24.00
More about Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave

