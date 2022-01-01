Soft shell crabs in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Soft Shell Crab
|$19.00
Soft shell crabs (2 crabs) with mango salad cashew nuts, sesame seeds served with steamed jasmine rice.
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Mango Soft Shell Crab
|$22.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab, Mango Salsa, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Mint & Cashew
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$18.00
Soft-shell crab tempura roll with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and a side of BBQ mayo (side)
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *
|$15.00
Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Spicy Soft Shell Crab
|$32.00
Soft shell crab, fried shallot