Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve souvlaki

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.00
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Item pic

 

Medusa the Greek

133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki$0.00
Simply grilled, served with tzatziki, 1 PC pita, lemon oil and oregano. Each souvlaki stick is marinated with our house special blend.
Pork Souvlaki Stick$10.00
Lemon olive oil, oregano, served with tzatziki and 1 PC pita.
More about Medusa the Greek
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

252 Grand Str, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Belgian Waffles

Chili

Fried Chicken Salad

Pork Dumplings

Steak Quesadillas

Vermicelli

Chicken Nuggets

Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2466 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2466 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (738 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1179 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston