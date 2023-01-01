Spicy basil fried rice in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice
More about One More Charm Thai
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lunch Basil Fried Rice Spicy **
|$11.95
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Basil Fried Rice Spicy**
|$13.00
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
128 Montague St, Brooklyn
|(L)Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice (V)
|$17.00
Vegetarian and spicy. Jasmine rice wok tossed with farm fresh egg, dark soy sauce, sea salt,
fresh grind pepper, farm tomato and seasonal vegetable.