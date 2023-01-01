Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy basil fried rice in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice

Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Basil Fried Rice Spicy **$11.95
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Basil Fried Rice Spicy**$13.00
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves and egg mixed with rice.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L)Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Spicy Basil Fried Rice (V)$17.00
Vegetarian and spicy. Jasmine rice wok tossed with farm fresh egg, dark soy sauce, sea salt,
fresh grind pepper, farm tomato and seasonal vegetable.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Main pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Basil Fried Rice***$15.00
Onion, chili, basil ,bell pepper, egg
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

