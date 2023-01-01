Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy** image

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *$15.00
Steamed glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, calamari, white onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, celery with thai chili-lime dressing.
Lunch Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy **$11.95
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***(L)$13.00
Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***$15.00
Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil w/ chili garlic brawn sauce
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Lane & Dumplings

230 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodle Soup w. Pickles 麻辣烫面$15.00
More about Noodle Lane & Dumplings

