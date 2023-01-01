Spicy noodles in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spicy noodles
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad) (GF) / Spicy *
|$15.00
Steamed glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, calamari, white onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, celery with thai chili-lime dressing.
|Lunch Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy **
|$11.95
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn
|Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***(L)
|$13.00
|Kee Mao (Spicy Noodle)***
|$15.00
Stir-fried flat noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and basil w/ chili garlic brawn sauce