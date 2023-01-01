Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pies in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spinach pies

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie$12.99
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Large Spinach Artichoke Alfredo Pie$29.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Medusa the Greek

133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spanakopita ( Spinach Pie )$15.00
Spinach, feta, herbs, filo dough. Vegetarian.
Spinach Pie Platter ( Spanakopita )$25.00
Spanakopita. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.
More about Medusa the Greek
The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie$9.75
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pie$11.49
Spinach pie Platter$17.99
Spinach Pie Special w/greek salad$14.95
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

