Spinach pies in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve spinach pies
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Large Spinach Artichoke Alfredo Pie
|$29.00
More about Medusa the Greek
Medusa the Greek
133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Spanakopita ( Spinach Pie )
|$15.00
Spinach, feta, herbs, filo dough. Vegetarian.
|Spinach Pie Platter ( Spanakopita )
|$25.00
Spanakopita. Served with marouli salad, pita bread, tzatziki and choice of one side. Vegetarian.
More about The Original John's Deli
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Spinach Pie
|$9.75