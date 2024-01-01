Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak burritos in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Steak Burritos
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak burritos
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Steak Burrito
$21.00
Skirt steak, jack cheese.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Marte's Cafe
610 5th Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Ribeye Steak Burrito
$17.00
More about Marte's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Chicken Burgers
Steamed Rice
Cake
Spaghetti
Apple Salad
Goat Curry
Papaya Salad
Al Pastor Tacos
Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Fort Greene
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
More near Brooklyn to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston