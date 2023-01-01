Steak frites in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak frites
FRENCH FRIES
Endswell
773 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
Grilled hanger steak, Red wine reduction, Side frites and Mixed greens
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Steak Frites
|$42.00
Lavender Lake
53 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, chimichurri, parm fries
La Napa - 656 Nostrand Ave.
656 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn
|STEAK FRITES
|$23.00
6oz Strip Steak, Mushroom Cream, Fries, eggs