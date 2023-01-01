Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak frites

82992cf2-61bf-4a1b-a306-599ad3e3df99 image

FRENCH FRIES

Endswell

773 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$27.00
Grilled hanger steak, Red wine reduction, Side frites and Mixed greens
More about Endswell
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$42.00
More about Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
Main pic

 

Lavender Lake

53 Broadway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, chimichurri, parm fries
More about Lavender Lake
Consumer pic

 

La Napa - 656 Nostrand Ave.

656 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK FRITES$23.00
6oz Strip Steak, Mushroom Cream, Fries, eggs
More about La Napa - 656 Nostrand Ave.
Steak Frites image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$30.00
12oz Hanger steak, herbed fries, chimichurri sauce
More about Zona Sur Bistro

