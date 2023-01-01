Steak quesadillas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.99
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
Skirt steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
HAMBURGERS
Franklin Park
766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled steak , Spinach tortilla, onion, sautéed mushrooms, Cilantro, five cheese blend, side of sour cream and Tomatillo salsa