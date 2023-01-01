Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$14.99
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
Item pic

 

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Skirt steak, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Franklin Park image

HAMBURGERS

Franklin Park

766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled steak , Spinach tortilla, onion, sautéed mushrooms, Cilantro, five cheese blend, side of sour cream and Tomatillo salsa
More about Franklin Park
Mesa Azteca Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled steak. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.
More about Mesa Azteca

